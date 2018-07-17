PML-N seeks ECP’s ban on Imran Khan’s 'inappropriate' speeches

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has called for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to impose a ban on inappropriate speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

In a media talk on Tuesday, Aurangzeb said Imran has been delivering similar language over the past five years."If TV advertisements can be banned, ECP should also take notice of his inappropriate language," she said.

Commenting on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s arrest in Avenfield case, Marriyum said the former prime minister returned to Pakistan to get arrested not go to Raiwind.

“Nawaz Sharif was not even provided with a bed in jail,” she lamented.

The PML-N spokesperson said that the party hoped the appealed would also be heard as swiftly “as the [Avenfield] verdict was given”.

She also said they will complain ECP about a video showing people removing party banners.