Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Eidul Azha 2018 in Pakistan: Cattle farms start luring buyers

Cattle farms in Karachi have started advertising their livestock  ahead of  Eid ul Azha which is   expected to fall at the end of  August 2018.

Although a large number of people in the metropolis  visit the cattle market , known as Mawaishi Mandi,  to purchase sacrificial animals, some   chose  to buy from  different cattle farms established across the city.

The traditional Mewashi Mandi is  set up at a place allocated  by the government outside the city near the the  Karachi-Hyderabad Super Highway.

The cattle farms are boasting  about the  "best breed of animals" available in their stock.

With more than a month to go  until the Muslim  celebrate Eid ul Aza in Zilhaj, the last month of Islamic calendar, the cattle farms have  launched their marketing campaign through  leading newspapers.

Pakistanis  sacrifice hundreds of thousands of  animals annually on the occasion of Eidul Azha,  marking the second major religious festival of Islam.

Eid ul Azha  commemorates   Prophet Ibraheem's  willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah, before Allah replaced the son with a ram to be sacrificed instead. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Political supporters torture donkey to express hate towards opponent

Political supporters torture donkey to express hate towards opponent

Putin gave Donald Trump Pakistan-made football

Putin gave Donald Trump Pakistan-made football

PML-N's Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

PML-N's Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock
Judge recuses himself from hearing Al-Azizia, Flagship references against Nawaz Sharif

Judge recuses himself from hearing Al-Azizia, Flagship references against Nawaz Sharif
Load More load more