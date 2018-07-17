Eidul Azha 2018 in Pakistan: Cattle farms start luring buyers

Cattle farms in Karachi have started advertising their livestock ahead of Eid ul Azha which is expected to fall at the end of August 2018.

Although a large number of people in the metropolis visit the cattle market , known as Mawaishi Mandi, to purchase sacrificial animals, some chose to buy from different cattle farms established across the city.

The traditional Mewashi Mandi is set up at a place allocated by the government outside the city near the the Karachi-Hyderabad Super Highway.

The cattle farms are boasting about the "best breed of animals" available in their stock.

With more than a month to go until the Muslim celebrate Eid ul Aza in Zilhaj, the last month of Islamic calendar, the cattle farms have launched their marketing campaign through leading newspapers.

Pakistanis sacrifice hundreds of thousands of animals annually on the occasion of Eidul Azha, marking the second major religious festival of Islam.

Eid ul Azha commemorates Prophet Ibraheem's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah, before Allah replaced the son with a ram to be sacrificed instead.





