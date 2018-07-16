Report reveals cause of ride collapse at Askari Amusement Park

Following the incident at Karachi’s Askari Amusement Park that killed one and injured many, an investigation report states that the ride had collapsed after the bolts broke.



The ride called ‘evolution’ that had the capacity to seat 16 people at a time collapsed at Askari Park in the Old Sabzi Mandi area of the metropolis that left one teenaged girl dead and several others wounded.

The report further revealed that the collapse occurred after the bolts broke which led to its ball bearings slipping.

Moreover, it was revealed that the new ride had opened for public on a trial basis but was soon shut down following the accident.

The police is presently waiting for the deceased girl Kashaf’s parents to file a report.

Kashaf who had celebrated her 14th birthday three days prior to the day she died, was the oldest amongst six siblings.

Media reports have revealed that Kashaf had accompanied her grandparents and siblings to the amusement park after they had become the talk of town and was the only one from the family to get on board the deadly ride that swirls 360 degrees from over 40 feet.

In conversation with media outlets, Kashaf’s mother stated that “parks that value money over human life should be immediately shut down.”