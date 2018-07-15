Boxer Amir Khan pledges Rs 1 million for construction of dams

LONDON: British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has announced a donation of one million rupees to the fund for construction of dams in Pakistan.

The announcement was made in a video message posted on social media by the the 31-year-old famous boxer. Khan said that Pakistan is facing severe water shortage, adding that he will donate more in the fund after his next fight against Colombian Samuel Vargas on September 8.



Applauding the Pak Army and government's role in contributing to the fund, the renowned boxer urged the celebrities and others to contribute for a noble cause.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar has recently set up a fund for the construction of the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams to resolve the prevailing water crisis in Pakistan. He himself donated RS 1 million in the fund.

Former skipper of Pakistan' Shahid Khan Afridi has announced to donate RS 1.5 million to the fund, while the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force have also contributed their share.



Earlier this week, the Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) announced its members will also contribute three days salary to the fund.

During a hearing earlier this month, the Supreme Court had observed that water resources were crucial for survival and directed the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to build two dams — Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand.

Furthermore, the apex court had appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause.