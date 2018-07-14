Sat July 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

My father was not given a bed to sleep, says Nawaz Sharif’s son

ISLAMABAD: Hussain Nawaz Sharif on Saturday deplored Punjab jail authorities for failing to provide a bed to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I am told that my father was not given a bed to sleep on and the bathroom was extremely dirty probably not cleaned for ages,” Hussain Nawaz tweeted from London.

“There’s no precedence of treating people’s representatives with dignity in this country but these are basic rights withdrawal of which constitutes torture,” he said.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family paid a visit to Adiala jail and met Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

According to jail authorities, Nawaz Sharif’s mother, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Meharun Nisa –daughter of Maryam Nawaz and others visited the prison.

The meeting was held in the room of Superintendent Jail. Strict security measures were adopted on the occasion.

Law enforcement agencies did not allow the motorists to use the road in front of the jail during the visit.


