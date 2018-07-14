Sharif family meets Nawaz, Maryam

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family paid a visit to Adiala jail on Saturday and met Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

According to jail authorities, Nawaz Sharif’s mother, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Meharun Nisa –daughter of Maryam Nawaz and others visited the prison.

The meeting was held in the room of Superintendent Jail. Strict security measures were adopted on the occasion.

Law enforcement agencies did not allow the motorists to use the road in front of the jail during the visit.

It is to mention here that an accountability court on last Friday had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years, his daughter Maryam to seven and his son-in-law Safdar to one year in jail in the Avenfield reference.