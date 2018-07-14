Maryam Nawaz turns down better class jail facilities

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has refused to apply for better class facilities at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi and wants to be treated as an ordinary inmate.

According to a letter being circulated on media, Maryam was offered better facilities in the jail but she turned it down.

“I was offered to apply for better class/class facilities by the Superintendent of the jails, as per rules, that I refuse of my own will. This is purely my own decision, taken without any pressure from anyone,” the letter by the superintendent reads.

Maryam has been sentenced to eight years in prison in the Avenfield reference case. She was airlifted to Adiala jail after arriving in Lahore from London, where she had spent a month with her ailing mother.



According to jail officials, separate room with attached bath, mattress, television, newspaper, chair and table are given to prisoners in the B class category.



