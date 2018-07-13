128 martyred in Balochistan suicide blast; BAP candidate among victims

MASTUNG: More than 100 people including Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, younger brother of former chief minister Balochistan Aslam Raisai and BAP candidate for Balochistan Assembly, have been martyred and about 150 others injured in a suicide blast in Mastung.

The death toll in the suicide blast targeting the political rally in Mastung Friday jumped to 128, officials told AFP, in the deadliest attack in the country since 2014.



Balochistan caretaker home minister Agha Umar Bungalzai said the death toll in the town of Mastung "has risen to 128".

A senior provincial government official also confirmed the figure, adding that 150 others were injured in the attack.

"Mir Siraj Raisani succumbed to wounds while he was being shifted to Quetta," caretaker provincial Home Minister Agha Umar said. He also confirmed the blast was a suicide attack.



Brother of Siraj Raisani, Lashkar Raisani have also confirmed the explosion killed Raisani, who was running for a provincial seat PB-35 with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The blast took place in Dareengarh area during election rally in which the politician sustained injuries.

Raisani was younger brother of former provincial chief minister Mir Aslam Raisani.



The explosion comes hours after four people were killed and 39 injured when a bomb hidden inside a motorcycle detonated near Akram Khan Durrani´s convoy in Bannu.

Durrani, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate, survived the attack.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has condemned heinous terrorist attack in Mastung.





