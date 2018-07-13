Exclusive: Nawaz Sharif's arrival; Abu Dhabi to Lahore - Watch live flight status

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is due to land in Lahore along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday evening.



The duo is returning from London a week after being convicted by an accountability court in Avenfield reference.

They boarded an Etihad Ariways EY243 from London at 12:45 am and reached Abu Dhabi around 8:00 am in the morning.

The are now scheduled to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6:15 pm.

The flight may face a couple of hours delay, according to TV reports.

Here is the flight tracker that would help you know the exact location of the aircraft that would bring Pakistan's longest serving former prime minister home along with his heir-apparent Maryam Nawaz.