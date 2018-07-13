Fri July 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2018

Exclusive: Nawaz Sharif's arrival; Abu Dhabi to Lahore - Watch live flight status

Flight radar showing live status of Etihad Airways flight carrying Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme  leader and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is due to land   in Lahore  along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday evening.

The duo is returning from London a week after being convicted by an accountability court   in Avenfield reference.

They boarded an Etihad Ariways EY243  from London at 12:45 am  and reached Abu Dhabi around 8:00 am in the morning.

The are now scheduled to  land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6:15  pm.

The flight may face a couple of hours  delay, according to  TV reports.

Here is the flight tracker  that would help you know  the exact location of the aircraft that would bring Pakistan's longest serving former prime minister home along with his heir-apparent Maryam Nawaz.

