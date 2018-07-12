Live Updates: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are returning to Pakistan to face an imminent arrest after nearly a month-long stay in London.

The father-daughter duo, who traveled to London just before Eid ul Fitr to be with ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Friday at 6:15pm.

Last week, an accountability court sentenced the former three-time premier to 11 years in jail and handed 8-year imprisonment to his daughter after their conviction in the Avenfield apartments case.

Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar, who was awarded one-year jail term, has already been arrested and shifted to Adiala prison.

Meanwhile, the interior government and NAB said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would be arrested at the airport, said the interim government on Thursday.

The caretaker information minister, Ali Zafar, said that the father-daughter duo will not be allowed to step out of the airport. “There is a court order against them,” he said. “It is our duty to arrest those who have been sentenced. We can’t let them roam around in Lahore.”

“Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have the right to appeal,” he said. “This is a legal process. It is incorrect to say that only certain people are facing accountability.”

Meanwhile, the caretaker Punjab administration has stepped up its crackdown on PML-N’s workers.

More than 300 PML-N’s workers have reportedly been rounded up from different parts of Lahore. Arrests have also been made in Rawalpindi.