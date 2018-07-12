Video: Nawaz Sharif's mother vows to go behind bars if son is arrested

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother has issued a video message, vowing to go behind bars as well if her son is arrested.



The former premier’s mother Shamim Akhtar began her video message saying she will not let Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar go to jail.

She continues stating that if the three are sent to jail then she will be going along with them.

“I have faith that these three are innocent and Allah will protect them. Tormenters should fear Allah’s wrath,” she added.

Furthermore, she observed that “the court’s verdict mentions that the corruption has not been proven, then what is the punishment for?” she goes on to ask.

She concluded the note saying “my children are getting punished for being faithful to their country.”