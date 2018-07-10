Summer vacations extended in Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Sindh government has extended summer vacation for public and private educational institutions in the province till July 31.
A notification in this regard has been issued here by Education and Literacy Department, government of Sindh on Tuesday.
As per the notification, all public and private institutions in Sindh will now reopen on August 01, 2018 instead of July 16.
