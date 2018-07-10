Tue July 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Summer vacations extended in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has extended summer vacation for public and private educational institutions in the province till July 31.

A notification in this regard has been issued here by Education and Literacy Department, government of Sindh on Tuesday.

As per the notification, all public and private institutions in Sindh will now reopen on August 01, 2018 instead of July 16.


