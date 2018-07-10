Top 20 Pakistani politicians and their popularity scale on Twitter

With Twitter housing more than four million users in Pakistan, the social media platform is actively being used by politicians to publicize their views and to connect with the public.

Amongst the chiefs of major political parties in Pakistan, Imran Khan stands the highest with the most number of followers equaling to 8.08 million, with Maryam Nawaz scoring second, almost halfway behind the PTI supremo with 4.76 million followers.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has acquired support from over 2.75 million followers making him the third most popular leader on the forum in Pakistan, followed by AML’s Sheikh Rahseed with 3.87 million and Pervez Musharraf with 1.99 million followers.

In comparison it appears that PTI leaders are the most prominently perceived leaders on Twitter with Asad Umar topping the list with five million followers followed by Jahangir Tareen with his 2.53 million and Vice President PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi with 1.6 million. Dr Arif Alvi has obtained 1.34 million followers, whereas party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has a total of 1.33 million followers, followed by Babar Awan with 1.3 million, Ali Mohammad Khan with 1.25 million and Murad Saeed with 1.25 million.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lands as the second most followed political party on Twitter with former chief minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif with 4.01 million followers, Marvi Memon with 1.84 million, Khwaja Saad Rafique with 1.52 million and Khwaja Muhammad Asif with 1.33 million followers.

Pakistan People’s Party being the third most active has Benazir Bhutto’s daughters Bakhtawar and Aseefa with 2.07 million and 1.99 million followers respectively; whereas Naz Bhutto has attained a total of 1.33 million social media users following her.