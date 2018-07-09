PTI distances itself from attack on Nawaz Sharif’s London residence

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) UK chapter has condemned the attack on Sharif family flats in Avenfield that took place on Sunday, Geo News reported.



The PTI-UK strongly condemns the attack on Hussain Nawaz’s residence, stated the party spokesman on the incident, adding that the claim regarding party workers’ involvement in the attacks is baseless.

"We are not associated in any way with the attack on Hussain Nawaz's residence or the related protest," the spokesperson stated, adding that the party demands swift action to be taken against the suspect(s).

Morover, the PTI has given clear directives to its workers to steer clear from going to or near the Sharifs’ residence or staging a protest outside.

The people should play their role in the upcoming general elections on July 25 and bring the change through their votes, stated the spokesperson, stressing that protesting is a mere waste of time.

On Sunday, a group of angry youth while trying to attack the Avenfield properties, attempted to break in the apartment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz.

They also threw shopping cart (trolley) at Ejaz Gull a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).



Shortly after, Britain's Metropolitan Police reached the site of the protest near Avenfield House and started a search of the nearby vehicles.