Imran Khan takes a dig at ex-PM, Capt Safdar

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan took a dig at Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar, saying Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law is courting arrest as if he has conquered Kashmir.

“Capt Safdar has been convicted on charges of corruption,” Khan told a gathering of supporters in Abbottabad on Sunday.

His remarks came shortly after a two-member NAB team managed to arrest Safdar in relation to his conviction in the Avenfield reference after several raids in Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur.

Safdar, along with wife Maryam and father-in-law Nawaz Sharif, was given on Friday jail term in the Avenfield properties case. Nawaz and Maryam were sentenced to 11 and eight years in prison and slapped £8-million and £2-million fines, respectively. Capt (retd) Safdar also received a one-year prison sentence.

The PTI chief also jibed at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

“I have heard the father and daughter are returning on Friday. They are most welcome to return but for God’s sake don’t try to portray yourself as Nelson Mandela,” he remarked.

Speaking at a workers convention in Lahore earlier in the day, Imran said that there can be "no justice in a jungle".

"We cannot expect justice in animal kingdoms. I want to make a Pakistan where there is justice for all and merit is given preference."