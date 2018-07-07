Bakhtawar questions PTI’s governance claims

ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, sister of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Saturday accused the rival PTI of falsifying advertisements despite poor delivery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a Twitter statement, Bakhtawar said only delivery in the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had been money it had donated to seminaries.

“PTI falsifying advertisements because the fact is they haven’t delivered in KPK. Only delivery has been money to madrassas. You can fool Facebook but you cannot fool the residents. Name changing a university does not make it new either #PTIFail,” she tweeted.

In a second tweet containing a video, Bakhtwar invited people to visit Shaheed Benazirabad district, previously known as Nawabshah, to witness the real change.

“We welcome people in Shaheed Benazirabad. We don’t falsify. Our early learning centres, district school, medical college, teacher training, 1st girls cadet college, norin cancer hospital, NICVD, water filtration plants & sewerage treatment plants exist on earth not imagination,” she wrote.

"Thalessima centre, Benazir girls college, Benazir District school, SMBB medical uni, People’s Uni of Medical & Health Sciences, 300 bed Mother & Neonatal child care hospital are just the developments that I’ve visited so much 4 PTI to learn from just in #Nawabshah #PPPDelivered," she added.

