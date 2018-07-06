Fri July 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Imran Khan reacts over Avenfield reference verdict against Nawaz Sharif

SWAT: Reacting to Avenfield reference verdict against Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran said first time in the history of Pakistan a powerful person was sentenced to jail.

Addressing public rally in Swat, Imran Khan said, “Now big dacoits won’t come in power rather go to jail.”

Today’s court verdict is the beginning of ‘Naya Pakistan’, said Khan and July 26 will see dawn of Naya Pakistan.

Imran went on to say Sharifs and Zardaris (referring to Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari) used national institutions for their corruption, adding that Sharif brothers introduced corruption in the politics.

Cancer of corruption is damaging Pakistan like termites, Imran remarked and continued that he came in politics owing to Sharif brothers and Asif Zardari.

