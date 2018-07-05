Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Flights operation resumes at Karachi airport after a brief suspension

KARACHI: Flights operation resumed at Karachi's  Jinnah International Airport  after a brief suspension as a PIA flight, en route to Karachi from Islamabad , faced  challenges before landing late on Thursday.

According to Geo News, an emergency was declared at the airport ahead of arrival of the PIA's flight PK-319, carrying 173 people, faced some challenges before landing at the airport, causing suspension of flights operation.

x
Advertisement

Members of the emergency response team as well as rescue and fire officials were alerted to immediately cope with any untoward incident.

Flight PK-319 is an Airbus A320 plane, carrying 173 people, including passengers and crew.

Multiple flights, both domestic and international, were temporarily suspended due to an emergency occurred during the landing of a flight, while after giving clearance from authority, the  airport resumed operation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Pak Navy signs contract for acquisition of 4 warships from Turkey

Pak Navy signs contract for acquisition of 4 warships from Turkey
Elections 2018: Imran Khan urges people to reject corrupt politicians on July 25

Elections 2018: Imran Khan urges people to reject corrupt politicians on July 25
Fake degree scandal: Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh sentenced to 7 years in jail

Fake degree scandal: Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh sentenced to 7 years in jail
Zafar Ali Shah quits PML-N, joins PTI

Zafar Ali Shah quits PML-N, joins PTI
Load More load more