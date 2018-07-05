Flights operation resumes at Karachi airport after a brief suspension

KARACHI: Flights operation resumed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport after a brief suspension as a PIA flight, en route to Karachi from Islamabad , faced challenges before landing late on Thursday.

According to Geo News, an emergency was declared at the airport ahead of arrival of the PIA's flight PK-319, carrying 173 people, faced some challenges before landing at the airport, causing suspension of flights operation.

Members of the emergency response team as well as rescue and fire officials were alerted to immediately cope with any untoward incident.



Flight PK-319 is an Airbus A320 plane, carrying 173 people, including passengers and crew.

Multiple flights, both domestic and international, were temporarily suspended due to an emergency occurred during the landing of a flight, while after giving clearance from authority, the airport resumed operation.

