Thu July 05, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 5, 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: Punjab Provincial Assembly Candidates List for General Election 2018

ISLAMABAD: 4,242 are contesting in the populous province of Punjab, according to the final list issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the data shared by the election commission, 4,036 are contesting for general seats of the Punjab Assembly; whereas, 32 non-Muslims and 174 women are contesting polls for representation in the provincial assembly.

Following is the complete list of the candidates:



