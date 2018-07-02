NA-247 candidate Jibran Nasir manhandled, taken away by police

KARACHI: Rights activist and an independent candidate Jibran Nasir has been taken into custody by a judge protocol, as claimed by him on his live session on social media while he was being tugged away.



The lawyer and activist went live on his official Facebook page informing his followers on social media that he has been taken into custody and is getting hustled by a judge protocol.

“I have gotten beaten up by a judge protocol and my clothes have been torn only because they pushed my car next to a footpath and when I stopped the car a common man like me was beaten with a chamber,” he stated before the video came to an abrupt end.

The footage was recorded while the activist was being dragged away in a car.

While addressing the media inside the police station, Nasir addressed the SHO and confronted him about assaulting and arresting citizens without them being at fault.

“If I am a criminal then an FIR should be filed and since I am not a VIP here and I did not make any calls, I will spend the night in the station like an ordinary citizen,” he said.

The activist added: “I will not back out till I know my crime.”



According to him the protocol belonged to Justice Faisal Kamal who later ordered to discharge him after getting to know his name.

“What would’ve happened to me if you didn’t know who I was? What would be my punishment?”

“If there is traffic on the road, and if a judge’s vehicle is not given way to pass through, is it appropriate for them to push someone’s car out of their way?” he asked.

He also stated that I did not call any media outlets and they all showed up on their own.

Upon an inquisition on whether the advocate came to the station himself instead of getting dragged by security, he stated that CCTV cameras installed on the location of where the incident occurred will prove who is speaking the truth and who is not.

He further added: “If I am proven a liar, then I will back out from the general election race.”

He went on saying: “I am not against the poor police man who slapped me, poor man has to feed his family and is doing what he is told to do. I am against the system that teaches such behavior. Where should I file a complaint against it?”

Earlier today, Nasir had announced on Twitter that his associate from the Naqeeb Mehsud hearing was getting threatened as well.



The independent candidate will be in the race for the up[coming elections from NA-247 and PS-111.







