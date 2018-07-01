Bilawal Bhutto returns to Lyari area where his convoy was attacked

ISLAMABAD: In a courageous move, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to go back to Lyari’s area where his convoy was attacked with stones and sticks on Sunday.

A PPP statement said that Bilawal Bhutto will deliver a message of peace to miscreants who pelted his convoy with stones and forced him to divert his rally.

The PPP chief is vising the NA-246 constituency of Karachi to formally kick-start his campaign for general election 2018.

Dozens of protesters in Lyari's Bihar Colony stopped the PPP’s convoy and smashed windows of several vehicles, leaving at least two workers injured.

In a press statement after the violence, Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar urged his supporters to remain peaceful despite provocations.

The spokesman also called for the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of the violence.

In a separate statement, Senator Sherry Rehman lamented that a group of 25 people had been protesting in Lyari in front of a Rangers post.

“We reject the negative politics of 25 hooligans. Those who were baffled over Bilawal Bhutto’s public support blocked his rally,” Ms Rehman said.

“People are shielding their leader and themselves from those who are doing politics of hatred,” she said, adding the whole of Lyari was on the streets to greet their leader and shower him with rose petals.