Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N’s Multan candidate terms slapping scene a ‘misunderstanding’

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Multan candidate Rana Iqbal Siraj clarified on Saturday that the slapping incident that occurred at his warehouse was a result of ‘misunderstanding'.

x
Advertisement

In a video obtained by Geo News, the candidate explained that “the slap was a result of a misunderstanding".

Reacting to the incident, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif said any attempt to rig the upcoming elections will be detrimental to the country. "We haven’t learnt any lesson from past mistakes," Nawaz told reporters in London. "All cannons have been pointed at the PML-N."

Without elaborating further, he alleged that his party's electoral candidates were being harassed and threatened.

"Our candidate in Multan Rana Iqbal Siraj was slapped and warned of dire consequences," the former premier said, lamenting that their candidates were being humiliated.

"Such steps would be detrimental to the country," he said. Nawaz urged the caretaker prime minister and the chief election commissioner to take notice of threats being hurled to the PML-N candidates. Meanwhile, PML-N candidate Rana Iqbal Siraj said that the incident that was quoted by the media was the result of a misconception. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy attacked in Karachi’s Lyari

Bilawal Bhutto’s convoy attacked in Karachi’s Lyari
Singer accuses Bilawal of using 'fear and power' to win election in Lyari

Singer accuses Bilawal of using 'fear and power' to win election in Lyari
Pakistan Army rescues two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza mountain

Pakistan Army rescues two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza mountain

PPP demands withdrawal of fuel prices hike

PPP demands withdrawal of fuel prices hike
Load More load more