June 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

PML-N candidates return party tickets in Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh

In yet another blow to embattled PML-N, five of its candidates from Punjab's southern belt have returned their tickets and announced to run as independents.

Four candidates from Rajanpur have decided to join the election race  independently despite having PML-N's tickets.

Sher Ali was awarded the ticket to contest elections from NA-193 and PP-293. Pervez Gorchani will also be running independently now for PP-295, alongside Ather Gorchani for PP-294. 

Yousuf Khan Dareshak, a candidate for PP-296, and his brother Dr Hafeez Dareshak who is in the race for NA-194, have backed out as candidates for the former ruling party.

According to reports, they have been assigned the ‘jeep’ symbol to join the race independently.

Similary, Sultan Mehmood Hanjra from Muzaffargarh also returned his PML-N ticket for NA-181 and announced his independent candidacy. 

