Election 2018: Final lists of polling stations released

The Election Commission of Pakistan has released finals list of polling stations for the general elections 2018 on its website.

Issued on its website, the lists carry names , addresses and number of booths set up in constituencies of National and provincial assemblies where voters would cast their ballots to elect their representatives across the country.

The readers can access the lists by clicking on the link given below:-

Polling Scheme -General Elections 2018

The list of polling stations are published for general information of public in pursuance of the provisions of sub-section (6) of Section 59 of Election Act, 2017 read with Sub-Rule 4 of Rule 50 of the Election Rules 2017.

