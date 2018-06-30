Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Election 2018: Final lists of polling stations released

The Election Commission of Pakistan has  released finals list of polling stations for the general elections 2018 on its website.

Issued on its website, the  lists carry names , addresses and number of booths set up in constituencies of National and provincial assemblies where voters would cast their ballots to elect their representatives across the country.

The readers can access the lists by clicking on the link given below:-

  Polling Scheme -General Elections 2018

The list of polling stations are published for general information of public in pursuance of the provisions of sub-section (6) of Section 59 of Election Act, 2017 read with Sub-Rule 4 of Rule 50 of the Election Rules 2017.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Local residents serve food, water to stranded passengers after Lahore-bound train meets accident

Local residents serve food, water to stranded passengers after Lahore-bound train meets accident

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi woos disgruntled PTI women leaders

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi woos disgruntled PTI women leaders
Pakistan hands over two fishermen to India

Pakistan hands over two fishermen to India
Sharjeel Memon, accused of corruption, continues to stay at hospital

Sharjeel Memon, accused of corruption, continues to stay at hospital

Load More load more