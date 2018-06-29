Pakistan face fourth defeat in Champions Trophy

BREDA: Pakistan on Friday faced their fourth defeat in Hockey Champions Trophy as Belgium outclassed the green shirts with a 4-2 win.



Pakistan's Aleem Bilal scored 2 goals for team, while for Belgium, Briels Thomas Keusters Amaury, van Aubel Florent and Charlier Cédric scored one goal each.

Earlier, Pakistan outclassed second-ranked Argentina by 4-1 on Thursday, bouncing back after three consecutive defeats against India, Australia and Netherlands.

Six teams, including Pakistan, Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, Belgium and India are taking part in this year’s tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.

Pakistan have three Hockey Champions Trophy titles under their belt, along with finishing as runner-up seven times in the tournament’s history.