Opponents targeting PML-N for being in the lead: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz stated that political rivals are hurling reprimand their way as the party treads its way to triumph.

In conversation with media outlets outside London’s Harley Clinic, the PML-N leader stated: “The plots against us have shown that PML-N is winning.”

She further added: “Do whatever you can but no one will be able to stop the nation on the day of the polling.”

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday Maryam revealed that her decision to fly back into the country rests on her mother’s health condition.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been on ventilator in London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 14. Maryam and Nawaz Sharif both reached London on the same day.