Kalabagh dam will be built at any cost, remarks CJP Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday remarked that “the Supreme Court will be ahead of everyone in the construction of dams as they are necessary for survival of the country.”



The Chief Justice said that Kalabagh Dam will be built at any cost adding, “I do not know if this dam will be constructed in my life or not but the Superior Court will make the very first contribution in building this dam”.

The Chief Justice said this while heading a three-member bench hearing a plea in connection with construction of Kalabagh Dam.

Justice Nisar said construction of dams would be top priority of the Superior Court, however, we should first focus on the dams that were not controversial.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice asked former chairman Wapda, Engineer Shamsul Mulk to guide on the matter as only experts could find out better solution of the issue.

Explaining the benefits, Shamsul Mulk cited China generating around 30,000 megawatts of electricity from dams. “Even India has more than 4,000 dams,” he said. “We lose billions due to the non-construction of dams.”

He pleaded for giving Kalabagh Dam’s control to Sindh as they have reservations that they would not be fully facilitated with benefits of the Dam.

The Chief Justice said that all four provinces will benefit from construction of new dams. It is not about Kalabagh Dam, it is about Pakistan and “I will call it Pakistan Dam rather Kalabagh Dam”, the Chief Justice added.

Justice Nisar said that seminars should be conducted for the awareness and importance of Kalabagh Dam, nothing would be wrong if the dam was constructed, however, four provinces have to react like four brothers, if someone sacrifice for the betterment of whole family, it should be obliged, he added.

Media should play its role in awareness of the importance of dams in the country, he expressed.