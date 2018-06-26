Hussain Nawaz responds to UK daily’s report on London properties

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son Hussain Nawaz says that his family doesn’t own the properties mentioned by a UK daily in its report on Sunday.

In an informal chat with journalists in London on Tuesday, Hussain admitted that his brother, Hasan Nawaz, was once involved in a business venture involving those properties, but he doesn’t own them anymore.

He said that his family would respond to the report at an appropriate forum.

Responding to a question, Hussain Nawaz said that there was no importance of NAB’s request to Interpol. “There is supremacy of law in UK, where unlawful actions cannot be accepted. NAB can do whatever it wants to,” he said.

The Daily Mail published a report about Nawaz Sharif and his sons, referring to the Avenfield apartments in London.

The report stated: "The family has made huge profits from other sites which have not figured in court – such as the swankiest address of all, at One Hyde Park Place, which Nawaz Sharif’s son Hasan sold for £43 million. Untangling the web of the Sharifs' British real estate portfolio is not easy. The properties are registered via a bewildering network of companies, trusts and bank accounts."

The Sharif family is facing three corruption references — Flagship Investment, Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties in an accountability court in Islamabad.

Speaking of his mother who remains under treatment at a London hospital, Hussain said that Begum Kulsoom's condition was more critical than earlier, adding that the doctors have increased her dose of anaesthetic given to her.