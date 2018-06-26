Nick and Priyanka reportedly getting engaged next month

Here’s some good news for all Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas fans: the duo will be getting engaged reportedly next month as a big fat celebrity wedding might just be on its way!



If rumours are to be believed, Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra and American heartthrob Nick Jonas are all set to take their relationship to the next level, reported Filmfare.

The couple is currently on a visit to India, where they first met Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra in Mumbai, before heading off on vacation in Goa with close friends.

According to sources, Nick’s sole purpose to come to India was to meet Priyanka’s family, as she had also made efforts to accompany Nick to his cousin's weddings some time back.

Sources have also revealed that the youngest of the Nicks is willing to settle down for good with Bollywood superstar Priyanka only.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding. He’s dated a lot over the last couple of years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step,” said a source close to the couple.