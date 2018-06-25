Mon June 25, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 25, 2018

PTI’s Zartaj Gul denies using school building for election campaign

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Zartaj Gul Wazir has rejected reports that she had attended a corner meeting at a government school in NA-191, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Her denial came despite photos surfaced on social media showing her meeting with supporters in the government-run primary school in a remote area.

“I am pro-education. These fake photos are being spread by my rivals,” she told Geo TV.

Zartaj Gul, who is a member of PTI’s Core Committee and CEC, later took to Twitter to explain her position.

“Watching their enslavement of people slipping from their hands, some Leghari sardaars are now resorting to ridiculous propaganda against me that I am against education!,” she tweeted.

“I have rather leveraged education as a valid slogan and promise against the excesses of these Legharis!,” she said.

“The local people are well aware who are the enemies of education and justice. They know PMLN is on the run and is getting desperate in #NA191,” added Ms Wazir.



NAB headquarters threatened with explosives, reveals chief Javed Iqbal

Bilawal to unveil PPP’s 10th manifesto this week

Elections 2018: PTI makes seat adjustment with four political parties

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq safe after road accident

