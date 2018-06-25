Mon June 25, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 25, 2018

Uruguay, Russia ring changes for World Cup

SAMARA, Russia: Russia and Uruguay rang the changes for their final World Cup group stage match in Samara on Monday with both teams already through to the last 16.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez made four changes from the team which beat Saudi Arabia 1-0, including using a 3-5-2 tactical system, with Luis Suarez partnering Edinson Cavani up front.

Likewise, Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov made three changes from the team which beat Egypt 3-1.

Aleksandr Golovin drops to the bench as he is just one yellow card from suspension and Alexey Miranchuk takes on the attacking midfield role.

Russia

Igor Akinfeev, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Denis Cheryshev, Iury Gazinsky, Roman Zobnin, Fedor Kudriashov, Alexey Miranchuk, Alexander Samedov, Artem Dzyuba, Igor Smolnikov

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS)

Uruguay (4-4-2)

Fernando Muslera, Diego Godin, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nandez, Luis Suarez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Diego Laxalt, Sebastian Coates, Edinson Cavani, Martin Caceres

Coach: Oscar Tabarez (URU)

Referee: Malang Diedhiou (SEN)

