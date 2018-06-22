Fri June 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 22, 2018

Electronic devices, other valuables stolen from Journalist Marvi Sirmed's residence

Electronic devices  including laptop and other valuables were stolen from the  residence of Pakistani journalist and activist Marvi Sirmed in Islamabad.

The news was broken by Marvi’s husband Sirmed Manzoor on Twitter who announced that the family’s house was found ransacked following their arrival from Lahore after Eid.

“On return from Lahore after Eid found our home in Islamabad broken into, creating panic all around. Third time our mine, @RwailSirmed laptops & @MarviSirmed's valuables looted,” stated Sirmed’s tweet.

A correspondent of a local English daily, Marvi reported that amongst her stolen valuables were two laptops, one smartphone and travel documents including the family’s passports.

Various journalists and politicians have stepped forward condemning the ransacking of Marvi’s residence including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

