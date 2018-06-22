Fri June 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 22, 2018

Watch: PPP leader Saleem Jan Mazari confronted by voters in Sindh

Days after a PMLN leader Jamal Leghari, son of former president Farooq Leghari, was  confronted by people of his constituency in south Punjab, a Pakistan People's Party leader had to face wrath of his supporters as he visited his constituency in Sindh recently.

According to reports,  Sardar Saleem Jan Mazari  was stopped by angry protesters in his hometown Kashmore.

A video circulating on social media and run by some TV channels shows  Mazari, former MPA and District Nazim, facing tough questions from angry youth.

The PPP leader is seen trying to pacify the youngsters who criticized him for doing nothing to establish a university in their area and ignoring the constituency.

The protesters told the politicians that  education was  their basic  right which was denied by  the government.

Mazari tells them that he is a staunch proponent of education and in his speeches he has  always stressed the need to promote education.

At one point he seemed to lose his cool  when  the youngster didn't let him speak. The politician  lamented the culture of not listening to others.


