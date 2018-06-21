Thu June 21, 2018
June 21, 2018

QB and Jason Derulo pair up to represent Pakistan in FIFA World Cup anthem

Pakistan may not be present in the stadium fighting for the FIFA World Cup title but it has managed to score a spot in the World Cup anthem and our powerhouse Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch is representing it.

The Pakistani vocalist has paired up with American singer Jason Derulo to add some Pakistani whiff to Derulo’s World Cup anthem called “Colours.”

Taking to Twitter, QB posted her version of the song alongside the famed American singer.

The multi-hued music video originally released in April this year, adds Pakistani colours to the anthem with desi specks including dhol and Punjabi dancers swaying to her powerful vocals with Derulo.

Alongside the cultural touch, the video is also showcasing the country’s captains of both the men and women football teams, Kaleemullah Khan and Hajra Khan in conjunction with shots from street football games.

The dynamic and electrifying video comes as a treat for football fans in Pakistan who have waited to watch their country’s being represented on the international FIFA pedestal.

