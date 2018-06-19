Tue June 19, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 19, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan beat Colombia 2-1 in Group H opener

Saransk, Russia: Japan beat 10-man Colombia 2-1 in the opening match in World Cup Group H on Tuesday, taking advantage of an early red card for midfielder Carlos Sanchez.

Shinji Kagawa gave Japan the lead from the penalty spot after Sanchez handled the ball. Juan Quintero brought Colombia level as half-time approached but Yuya Osako grabbed the winner in the second period.

