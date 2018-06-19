Nomination papers of Imran, ex-PM Abbasi, Gulalai for NA-53 rejected

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ayesha Gulalai for NA-53 Islamabad have been rejected by the Returning Officer over violation of Section N of the affidavit.

Earlier, the RO for NA-53 Islamabad reserved his verdict on objections to PTI chairman's candidacy.

Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party candidate Abdul Wahab Baloch has challenged Khan's nomination, who contended that the PTI chief did not fulfill the criterion under articles 62 and 63 on the issue of Sita White and her daughter Tyrian.