Imran Khan fails to satisfy angry party protestors over 'unfair award of tickets'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan failed to satisfy protesting party workers on Monday, who had gathered outside his Bani Gala residence to oppose his decision of awarding tickets for the upcoming general elections.

Despite his assurance of reviewing the decision, PTI workers continued to stage a protest against the “unfair award of party tickets.”

According to Imran, the decision of awarding tickets came from parliamentary members on the basis of merit.

He also added that he would not take the decision back just because of pressure, urging the party workers to submit review petitions which he would look into along with the party’s board in the following three days.

“If I change my decision today because of you, tomorrow more people will come here… I am not saying this because of me or my honesty.. I am saying this because I fear Allah,” Imran had said earlier during the day.

Later on, another group of protestors, amounting to 1500 to 2000, emerged outside Imran’s residence once again.

Imran stated that the matter is being looked after by him for the last 12 hours. He also urged the workers to have faith in him.

The workers then tried to storm inside, after which the police started to disperse them.

Following that, PTI workers from Gujrat, who were protesting against the party's seat adjustment plans with PML-Q, managed to barge inside Imran's office before being shown out by private guards.

Around 9pm Imran once again appeared outside in order to address the workers and laud them for their "commitment and passion.”