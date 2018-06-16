Imran Khan skips NA-53 scrutiny for ECP appearance in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be unable to appear before returning officers in Islamabad to undergo scrutiny of his nomination papers in NA-53, Islamabad, his counsel Babar Awan said.

Babar Awan said Imran Khan has to appear before returning officers in Lahore, where objections have been filed against his candidacy.

He, however, said that the PTI chief is available for scrutiny on Tuesday.

Khan has submitted nomination papers in five National Assembly constituencies - Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Bannu and Mianwali.

The ECP had summoned Imran Khan, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Aisha Gulalai who seek to contest the elections from NA-53, Islamabad.

The PTI chief has been ordered to submit a reply to reservations against his candidacy raised by Abdul Wahab Baloch.