Imran seeks removal of NADRA chief Usman Mobin for allegedly providing data to PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to move Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against NADRA Chief Usman Mobin for helping Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.



Geo News citing sources reported said Imran Khan has prepared a petition, to be submitted before the ECP, against Usman and directed the party leaders to raise voice against NADRA Chief.

In the petition, Imran Khan has stated that Usman Mobin was appointed by PML-N government and he provided data to N-League for winning the elections.

Imran Khan further says in the petition that in the presence of incumbent NADRA Chief elections could not be conducted free and fair, therefore, Usman Mobin should be removed from the post at the earliest.

PTI leader Babar Awan has confirmed preparation of petition against Usman Mobin, saying part would file the same petition before ECP soon.

Meanwhile, National Database and Registration Authority has denied PTI's allegations against it, Radio Pakistan reported.

The spokesman for NADRA said the allegations of corruption are fabricated and baseless.

He said NADRA has a limited role in conduct of elections. The organization is only providing technical assistance to Election Commission of Pakistan in accordance with law and constitution.

He said NADRA has not given data to any political party, whatsoever.