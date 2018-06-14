Thu June 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 14, 2018

Nawaz, Maryam leave for London

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, flied  to London early on Thursday as they were allowed by the court to visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in last hearing.

On June 10, the top judge had allowed deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to visit Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing a treatment for cancer in London.

According to party sources, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will celebrate Eid in London.

