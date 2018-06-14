Nawaz, Maryam leave for London

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, flied to London early on Thursday as they were allowed by the court to visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in last hearing.

On June 10, the top judge had allowed deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to visit Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing a treatment for cancer in London.



According to party sources, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will celebrate Eid in London.