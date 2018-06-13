Musharraf decides not to appear before SC tomorrow

LAHORE: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has decided not to appear before Supreme Court on Thursday after the apex court directed him to appear before it till 2:00 PM on June 14.



Geo News citing sources reported that former president has decided not to appear before the Supreme Court tomorrow.

The orders came as an SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing of high treason case against the former military ruler.

A counsel for Musharraf told the court that his client was prepared to attend the hearing.

He pleaded the court to guarantee protection for his client if he decides to show up.

In his remarks, the chief justice said the court would ensure Mushararf's protection, but it was not bound to give a written assurance.

He said Musharraf should not repeat mantra of "I am coming" like politicians.

"What is he scared of? Why does he need protection. If he is a commando, he must show up to prove that. How can such a strong commando be scared," he asked.

Directing the former president to appear before the court till 2:00 Thursday, the chief justice said the bench would give verdict in accordance with law if the accused fails to attend the hearing.

He said the court would not allow scrutiny of his nomination papers then.

Countering an argument from Musharraf's counsel, the chief justice told the lawyer to ask his client to come through an air ambulance, adding that the court would form a medical board for the accused.

On Monday, the apex court ordered NADRA for unblocking of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport of Musharraf.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while hearing different suo motu cases at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

During the proceedings, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Mobin apprised the bench that the former president would not be able to travel to Pakistan as his CNIC and passport had been blocked following directions of the special tribunal, hearing a treason case against Musharraf.

"Why would you block the card? To provide him with an excuse for not to return?" the CJP asked Mobin.

"Musharraf should return and face the cases against him," he asserted.