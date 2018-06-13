Wed June 13, 2018
National

June 13, 2018

Pay 100, get 100 on every mobile phone charge from midnight today

ISLAMABAD: Complying with the Supreme Court orders, the cellular companies have announced to provide relief to their consumers by not  charging tax on pre-paid mobile cards and easyload, Geo News reported citing the sources.

The FBR sources said consumers can get complete Rs 100 credit on charging every Rs 100 pre-paid mobile card and easyload with effect from midnight today.

Earlier, the consumers were getting Rs64.38 against Rs100 mobile card and easyload after tax deduction.

The telecom companies are providing relief to the consumers for 15 days and after it a new mechanism of tax deduction would be formulated with the officials of FBR.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar suspended the ‘exorbitant tax deductions' from mobile phones pre-paid calling cards and easy load by companies as the apex court gave a two-day deadline to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to follow the orders pertaining to the suspension.

“Rs38.08 are deducted on a prepaid mobile card of Rs100,” Chief Justice Nisar remarked. “This is illegal.” “How can tax be received from a person who does not come in the tax net? It is illegal to provide Rs64.38 to a person who charges Rs100 card in his phone. A comprehensive policy should be made over the tax deduction,” directed the court.

