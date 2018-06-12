Tue June 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 12, 2018

Watch: Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia barefooted

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan arrived at Saudi Arabia barefoot, video clipping of which has gone viral on social media.

Accompanied by his wife Bushra Makea and friend Syed Zulfi Bukhari, Khan landed in Riyadh on a private jet, barefooted which has garnered the attention of people all around.

The PTI chief had arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 11 to perform Umrah with his closest confidantes and was seen visiting the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) on Lailatul Qadar on the 27th of Ramadan.

Sources have revealed that the leader along with his companions is expected to perform Umrah tomorrow after which they will be flying back to Pakistan in time for Eid.

Before they departed for Saudi Arabia, Khan’s close friend Bukhari was withheld from boarding the flight as his name was on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Bukari was later granted permission to travel to Saudi Arabia by the Interior Ministry.


