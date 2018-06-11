Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC orders NADRA to unblock Musharraf’s CNIC

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered NADRA for unblocking of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The court also ordered for formation of special tribunal within two days to conduct pending treason trial against Musharraf.

x
Advertisement

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while hearing different suo motu cases at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

During the proceedings, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Mobin apprised the bench that the former president would not be able to travel to Pakistan as his CNIC and passport had been blocked following directions of the special tribunal, hearing a treason case against Musharraf.

"Why would you block the card? To provide him with an excuse for not to return?" the CJP asked Mobin.

"Musharraf should return and face the cases against him," he asserted.

The chief justice ordered for unblocking the CNIC and passport of Pervez Musharraf while reiterating his earlier order that the former military ruler should not be arrested on his way to the court from the airport.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Eight day nomination papers filing process concludes

Eight day nomination papers filing process concludes
Gulalai faces off Imran Khan in NA-53

Gulalai faces off Imran Khan in NA-53
Former PM Abbasi fined Rs750 for crossing speed limit

Former PM Abbasi fined Rs750 for crossing speed limit

PML-N has awarded tickets to political orphans, says Ch Nisar

PML-N has awarded tickets to political orphans, says Ch Nisar
Load More load more