SC orders NADRA to unblock Musharraf’s CNIC

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered NADRA for unblocking of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.



The court also ordered for formation of special tribunal within two days to conduct pending treason trial against Musharraf.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while hearing different suo motu cases at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

During the proceedings, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Mobin apprised the bench that the former president would not be able to travel to Pakistan as his CNIC and passport had been blocked following directions of the special tribunal, hearing a treason case against Musharraf.

"Why would you block the card? To provide him with an excuse for not to return?" the CJP asked Mobin.

"Musharraf should return and face the cases against him," he asserted.

The chief justice ordered for unblocking the CNIC and passport of Pervez Musharraf while reiterating his earlier order that the former military ruler should not be arrested on his way to the court from the airport.