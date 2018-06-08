Jemima warns Reham in latest tweet

KARACHI: Lashing out at Reham Khan for her manuscript which Jemima said "libelous", former wife of Imran Khan said; "Hell hath no fury like a woman whose children have been scorned."

Jemima’s letest tweet clearly suggested that Reham’s book manuscript is libelous about her son, warning that she will not allow anyone to defame her children.





Earlier Jemima’s Goldsmith had said that she will be funding the defamation case of her eldest son Sulaiman Isa Khan against Reham Khan if Reham’s book is published in the United Kingdom.

Jemima said that she will be “suing for defamation & breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son & in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories”.

Sulaiman Khan,19, independent and has the right to take legal actions on his own but his mother announced that she will be funding his case about the parts of the manuscript which relate to him when he was 16-year-old – that’s related to 2015 when Reham Khan was married to Imran Khan and lived in Banigala.

While speaking with Geo News Reham revealed that her upcoming book mentions a BlackBerry phone, claiming that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is scared of it.

Last year, former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai, while alleging Imran Khan of sending inappropriate messages, had said that he urged females to use BlackBerry so messages could not be traced.