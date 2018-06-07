Bill Gates telephones COAS General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: US billionaire and founder of Microsoft Bill Gates telephoned Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to Inter Services Public Relations.



The ISPR, media wing of the military, said Bill Gates acknowledged supporting efforts by Pakistan Army for successfully eradicating Polio from the country.

The Army Chief appreciated his efforts towards this noble cause and assured him continued full cooperation in best interest of Pakistan.