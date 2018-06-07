Prof Hasan Askari named Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE: Noted defence and political analyst Prof Hasan Askari has been named as the caretaker chief minister for Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan said in an announcement on Thursday.

The issue of appointing caretaker chief minister was sent to the electoral body after the parliamentary committee comprising members of the opposition and the government failed to hammer out consensus.

Punjab Assembly Speaker had sent two names each from the outgoing government and the opposition.

Names of Admiral (retd) Zakaullah, Justice (retd) Sair Ali were suggested by the government while Prof Hasan Askari and renowned columnist Ayaz Amir were proposed by the PTI-led opposition.

The Election Commission picked Hasan Askari after consultation .

Prof Askari is a political scientist and military analyst, noted for his work in comparative politics and country's domestic policy.

He regularly appeared on news channels to comment on country's political and domestic situation.