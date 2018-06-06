Trailer of film on women-led robbery - ‘Widows' - kicks off

A new Hollywood movie ‘Widows’ trailer is out and it is women power you’re going to see in the cinematic directed by Steve McQueen.

Widows of four armed thieves come to realize that the call is on them to fix their husbands’ unfinished robbery – so they plunge to finish a heist that killed their husbands.

“Our husbands aren’t coming back,” Davis explains in the trailer. “We’re on our own. They stole a lot of money and now people want it from us. Now, the best thing we have going for us is being who we are. Because no one thinks we have the balls to pull this off.”

With Viola Davis as the lead, the crime-thriller also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo – Liam Neeson, Jon Bernthal, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Duvall and Jacki Weaver.

The movie is adapted from 1980s British TV series, now penned by Gillian Flynn (who wrote ‘Gone Girl’)

Widows will kick off release in US cinemas on November 9.