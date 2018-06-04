Mon June 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Khadija Siddiqi stabbing convict acquitted

ISLAMABAD: Lahore High Court on Monday acquitted a man accused of stabbing his female classmate 24 times.

The convict Shah Hussain had been sentenced to five years in jail by a trial court on charges of stabbing Khadija Siddiqui.

The Lahore High Court heard his appeal against the conviction on May 25 and reserved the verdict.

According to Khadija Siddiqi, the court announced the verdict today and acquitted Shah Hussain.

“Inna lilahi wa ina ilahi rajioon! Justice butchered. Shah hussain acquitted!,” Ms Siddiqi tweeted.

Khadija had received the multiple stabbings in 2016 after she went to pick her sister up from school. The assailant had left her in a pool of blood in the middle of the road before fleeing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran lacks qualification to stand in elections: Reham

Imran lacks qualification to stand in elections: Reham
Incumbency can be plus or minus for PML-N: ex-PM Shaukat Aziz

Incumbency can be plus or minus for PML-N: ex-PM Shaukat Aziz
No space for war between nuclear states: DG ISPR

No space for war between nuclear states: DG ISPR
Air chief meets caretaker PM

Air chief meets caretaker PM
Load More load more