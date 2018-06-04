Khadija Siddiqi stabbing convict acquitted

ISLAMABAD: Lahore High Court on Monday acquitted a man accused of stabbing his female classmate 24 times.

The convict Shah Hussain had been sentenced to five years in jail by a trial court on charges of stabbing Khadija Siddiqui.

The Lahore High Court heard his appeal against the conviction on May 25 and reserved the verdict.

According to Khadija Siddiqi, the court announced the verdict today and acquitted Shah Hussain.

“Inna lilahi wa ina ilahi rajioon! Justice butchered. Shah hussain acquitted!,” Ms Siddiqi tweeted.

Khadija had received the multiple stabbings in 2016 after she went to pick her sister up from school. The assailant had left her in a pool of blood in the middle of the road before fleeing.