Two Rangers men injured in gun, bomb attack in Karachi

KARACHI: Two Rangers personnel have been injured in a gun and bomb attack in Karachi, Geo reported on Saturday evening.

The attack took place shortly after iftar during snap checking near Hub Chowki.

According to sources, the attacker opened fire at Rangers personnel before blowing himself up.

It appears to be a suicide attack, according to Rangers’ spokesman. "We are waiting for details of the attack," the spokesman added.

IG Sindh police took notice of the attack and asked for a report.